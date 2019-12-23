Get Glam with Gret: May memories to cherish this Christmas

Hello everyone and welcome to the Christmas week edition from the world of Get Glam with Gret!

This week it’s not about the fashion at Christmas but it’s about celebrating all that we have this time of year!

It’s the most exciting and precious time with the impending arrival of Santa Claus for the kids and the reuniting of families arriving home from abroad and coming together to celebrate but it can also be the loneliest time for many.

The joy of Christmas is about being with those you love but for some this doesn’t happen. This Christmas remember to call to those who may be on their own, the elderly, or those who may have lost loved ones during the year. Keep an eye on them!

On a personal note I’d like to thank you all for the continued support and following throughout 2019! Without you all I wouldn’t be where I am!

No matter where you are this Christmas, make memories that will last a lifetime be happy and fulfilled! Enjoy all the food and festivities and I hope Santa is good too you all!

Make sure and follow me on Facebook and Instagram for more style inspiration!

Chat next week,

Gretta Xxx