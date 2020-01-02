Community Oriented Diabetes Education course planned for late January

CODE stands for ‘Community Oriented Diabetes Education’. Programmes are run by Pauline Dunne Senior Dietitian with Diabetes Ireland, and are free to attend. The next CODE programme will run at Cre House, Primary Care Centre, Roscrea, starting Weds Jan 22 2020 in the morning. It runs for over 3 weeks, and each session lasts 2 – 2 ½ hours, with a follow up at 6 months. CODE covers ‘what is diabetes/ pre-diabetes’, ‘knowing my numbers’, physical activity and healthy eating.

To book phone Regina in our Western office, on 071 9146001 or email info@diabetes.ie. Places are limited. Must be pre-booked.