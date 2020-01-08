Mo Chara: Miniature poodle Noel is on the mend

This Christmas was exceptionally busy for us – we ended up taking in several abandoned and neglected animals even on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day!

One of our Christmas arrivals was Noel, a miniature poodle, who was found tangled in wire in a ditch, freezing cold, soaking wet and badly injured.

Noel was terrified, his coat absolutely filthy, over-grown and matted to the skin. We brought him straight to our vets where he had his wounds tended and his coat groomed. He soon came home to us at the rescue where he was warm and safe – but still very timid and frightened. We called on one of our most experienced foster carers, Tara, and asked her if she would welcome Noel into her home for some TLC over the Christmas period – she didn’t hesitate!

Tara is the owner and head groomer at Tara’s Professional Dog Grooming in Killenaule, where she frequently works her magic calming nervous clients and we knew that she and her family would do wonders for Noel’s confidence…. And we weren’t wrong!

Noel is getting braver day by day, learning to relax as part of a loving household and his personality is blossoming! His wounds and heart are healing beautifully. Fostering really does change and save lives! We can’t thank Tara enough for her help with Noel – and the many Mo Chara dogs she has cared for before him!

Noel will soon be looking for his forever home so if you are interested in offering this gorgeous little boy a place on your couch, please contact us on 0872577182 or 0876576022!

We are always seeking new foster homes to offer temporary respite to our rescue dogs (and sometimes cats) when they most need some TLC – if you are interested in helping, please get in touch. Fostering costs you nothing but your time and love – we pay for food, bedding, vet bills etc. and we are always at the end of the phone for support should you need it.

We wish a happy, healthy New Year to all of our followers. Thank you as always for your continued support! Our charity shops have re-opened after their Christmas break this week and we ask that you might keep us in mind if you are doing any spring clear-outs – we are always in need or donations of re-saleable goods!



For more information about Noel, fostering or adopting from us at Mo Chara Animal Rescue please email: mocharaanimalrescue@live.ie, call Nikki on 087-2577182 or Carita on 087-6576022, or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).