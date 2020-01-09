Get Glam with Gret: Top tips when hitting the January sales

The January sales are in full swing at the moment and while some of us are on a savings plan others are spending those last few extra schillings and investing in some added style!

But when it comes to shopping in the sales what’s your best bet? Well for one, it’s always great to invest in pieces that will last from season to season!

Great boots will always be an ideal purchase and will bring you right through the year. With our seasons being more autumn/ winter than spring/ summer we get to wear these the most.

Ankle boots are the perfect wardrobe essential to have from theming with midi dresses to minis and jeans they will finish your outfit completely!

I’ve tried many jeans over the years - from mom jeans to skinny I’ve got them all and the best option for most is high waisted! Your ideal pair of jeans may be in the sale so if you’ve spotted them beforehand get trying on and grab them in the sales!

Shop the sale trends - as I mentioned last week polka dots will be huge as we continue the year ahead! Among the sale rails you’ll find hidden treasures to bring you right on trend! Just knowing what to look for is the key.

Remember with the sales don’t waste your money, always think when spending on style does it fit within my current wardrobe.

Can I get a few outfits from the one piece and interchange? This is how to really shop the sales!

Lots of love and chat next week,

Gretta Xxx