Tipperary Museum to hold lecture on The Cormack Brothers from Loughmore

Tipperary Museum runs an annual lecture series from October to April. The series focuses on a theme and the theme for 2019/2020 is Morals and Misconduct. Lecture 4 will be held this Saturday, January 11, 2020.

The speaker will be John Flannery and the title of the fourth lecture is The Cormack Brothers, Daniel and William from Loughmore.

Venue: Tipperary Museum, Mick Delahunty Square, Clonmel

Time: 10.30am

Adm: €5

Picture shows people in 19th Century dress with horse drawn hearses at the 2008 re-enactment of the funeral of the Cormack Brothers, Willie and Dan, who were hanged in 1858 for the murder of a land agent. Picture: Brid Ryan