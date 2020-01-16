Get Glam with Gret: Perfect prints to fall in love with

Hello everyone and welcome back to another week in glam land! This week I was out about styling some great looks from stores which are available within our own county.

These looks come from Carraig Donn and VeroModa and are a mix of both sale and new season style!

Transitioning from Autumn/ Winter with lots of prints is a key trend for the season ahead! Brighten up pieces you already own with a pop of colour by pairing a dark winter coat with a brightly printed dress.

Fab looks from Irish clothing brand Born (stores located nationwide)

Shirt dresses are among my favourite looks from season to season and can be easily layered up for those chillier days!

Wear with ankle boots and tights for a day look and then add strappy heels for night time, giving you the perfect versatile purchase!

Pleats are also still really on trend and these opulent colours and styles available from Carraig Donn nationwide will give your wardrobe life! Don't forget to mix and match co-ords with chunky knits for a cute and cosy outfit!

With Communions and Confirmations approaching over the next couple of months these looks might also be a great option for all those attending in any capacity!

