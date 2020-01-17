Winter Walking in the Glen of Aherlow

The Glen of Aherlow Fáilte Society Ltd in association with the Galtee Walking Club will hold their annual Glen of Aherlow Winter Walking Festival in Tipperary over the weekend of January 24 to 26, 2020.

The Festival will host six guided walks over 2 days. On Saturday, A Walkers can enjoy the magnificence of Galtymore in winter on the Glencush Horseshoe, while B Walkers will take in Lough Curra with an option to climb up to the Galtee Wall, the C group will walk the Millennium Stone Loop from Aherlow House Hotel.

On Sunday walkers will have a choice of a 12km; A Walk from Rossadrehid to Clydagh taking in Knockastakeen, Galtybeg and Cush; the B walk will be at the eastern end of the Galtees up to Bane Hill and C Walkers will traverse Slievenamuck along the Dolmen Loop, finishing at Aherlow House.

The Base Point for all walks is Aherlow House Hotel, registration in the Hotel each morning. Busses are provided to drop off and collect from each walk.

The Festival opens in Aherlow House on Friday January 24 to meet the guides and assess the weekend routes, maps will be available for all walks. Carmel Fox, Chair of the Tipperary Town Revitalisation Task Force will open the Festival.

There is a feast of entertainment for the weekend with the Festival Dinner on Saturday night which is open to visitors and locals to attend, there will be music in the Hotel bar both Friday and Saturday night.

Local tourism providers are offering a superb attractive weekend deal for the Winter Walking Festival in The Glen, with Festival rates per person sharing for 2 B & B. Festival brochure can be accessed on www.aherlow.com or contact 086 8314443 with any queries.