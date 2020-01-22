Get Glam with Gret: Irish bloggers taking the world by storm

Hello everyone and welcome back to another weekly edition of Get Glam with Grets fashion world!

This week I’m taking inspiration from our very own Irish celebrity life style bloggers and listing out some of my favourite influencers.

First up us is the amazing Suzanne Jackson (pictured top left). This woman is simply exquisite and having left her job a number of years ago to pursue a career in blogging she is now on track to becoming a multi millionaire business woman. From her style to her work ethic, she’s got oodles of sass and confidence.

Here she is pictured rocking the latest puff sleeve trend from high street store Zara while my take is from Irish company Pamela Scott Fashion.

The next lady who is making a name for herself on the fashion scene is fellow red head Erika Fox aka Retro Flame! This Kerry beauty and lifestyle blogger is now based in New York and her classic looks and love for designer end fashion is her signature style. Erika is definitely one to follow and watch her grow!

Up next is fellow mammy and fashion blogger Rosie Connolly (pictured right). Her style is trendy but casual and totally effortless. Her blog is a mix of lifestyle and family and one we can give relate too at times! She recently fundraised for two fantastic children’s hospitals raising over €287k. Incredible work!

Last but not is Cork based beauty blogger Lisa Jordan aka Just Jordan! This funny, enthusiastic and incredibly talented makeup artist has grown her business into a massive empire! As a mum of two she offers a mix of trendy fashion and fun in her blog - I think this lady will be one of the biggest yet to come!

