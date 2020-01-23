Search begins for the next 2020 Tipperary Rose

The search is on to find the next leading lady to represent the Premier County in the 2020 Rose of Tralee festival.

Reigning Tipperary Rose Laura Durkan was on hand to officially launch the search for this year’s premier rose with the Glenconnor native describing the competition as one of the proudest moments of her life, explaining that representing her community at local and international events such as the opening of the German Christmas Markets in Frankfort and the St Patrick’s Day Parade in New York was an “amazing feeling that words just can’t describe.”

“I really would recommend this to anyone. You get to meet so many amazing people, do some amazing things and become an inspiration to so many girls and women, so I would say to anyone that has ever thought about becoming a rose, don’t miss out on something great just because of fear. It’s your time,” she added.

Coordinator of the Tipperary Rose Centre Ciarán O’ Connell praised the work of Laura as an ambassador for the county over the past 24 months and said there is no better time to enter as the Tipperary rose as festival organisers have revamped the selection process by removing the regional qualification process and increasing the age limit.

“I can confirm the new Tipperary rose will now be assured of a live TV appearance with Daithi in August 2020,” said Mr O'Connor, adding that as interest in this year’s selection event is expected to be high, all rose hopefuls are advised to get their entry forms in as soon as possible.

The Rose of Tralee is open to all women aged 18 and over who have not reached their 29th birthday on or prior to September 1, 2020, who are of Irish ancestry or citizenship, are unmarried or have never been married and who would like to represent County Tipperary.

The chosen Tipperary rose will travel via the Rose tour to the international festival in Tralee in August and will take part in all the parades, Rose Ball, Munster’s largest fashion show and numerous public engagements at the festival from which 32 Roses will appear in the live selection broadcasts.

More information can be found by searching for 'Tipperary rose centre’ on Facebook or texting 086 3871635.

Applications are available on roseoftralee.ie. The closing date for entries is February 20, 2020 and the Tipperary selection night will take place at The Anner Hotel on March 21.