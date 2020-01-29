Mo Chara: Volunteers needed for our charity shops

As many of you know, our charity shops play a vital role in funding the work we do. Currently we are in need of additional volunteers for our Thurles charity shop. The shop is located at Knox Hall in Thurles and we are seeking people willing to work one (or more!) shift each week which runs from 10am to 4pm. Duties during the shift include sorting donated goods, stocking shelves, serving customers and helping to keep the work environment tidy.

Volunteering is a great way to build experience for your CV while helping to support a good cause! If you would like to help out, or for more information, please email us, contact us on Facebook, call/text 0872577182 or else pop into the shop and ask for Bridget.

Cat Breeding Season

As February approaches, so does the start of cats’ breeding season. Cats are ‘long-day’ breeders meaning that as the days begin to stretch, they become reproductively active. Please, please, please do your part in reducing the number of unwanted or feral kittens born by making sure your cats (both male and female) are neutered. Neutering not only prevents unwanted kittens, but it also provides a number of health benefits for cats. Female neutered cats are free from the risk of ovarian and uterine cancers and diseases and male neutered cats are free from the risk of testicular problems. Neutered cats also engage in fewer undesirable social behaviours (e.g. fighting) and so they are far less likely to contract dangerous feline diseases such as FeLV or FIV. Having your cats neutered also decreases the chances that they will be followed home by determined suitors – meaning your garden will be cleaner and less crowded!

Many vets offer reduced rate neutering throughout the year so be sure to ring around for the best price. People who are on severely restricted incomes can contact us for financial help, which we are happy to provide so long as our funding allows! Those who have feral cats to catch can contact us for a loan of a cat trap to help them catch cats who refuse to be handled willingly but please note, we must insist on a refundable security deposit for cat trap loans as the traps are expensive and sadly, so many have not been returned in the past.

For more information about volunteering, pet neutering, fostering or adopting from us at Mo Chara Animal Rescue please email: mocharaanimalrescue

@live.ie, call Nikki on 087-2577182 or Carita on 087-6576022, or find us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/mocharaanimalrescue).