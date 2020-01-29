Get Glam with Gret: Great Irish designers to follow

Hello everyone, hope you are all well! This week on the edit I’m focusing on Irish designers around the country.

I love to support Irish design as much as possible and with the amazing selection of designers around, the choice and styling is there for the taking.

First up is Irish designer Heidi Higgins. Heidi has boutiques in Dublin and Portlaoise and offers a modern take on Irish design. Her designs consist of trendy, yet interchangeable, wardrobe essentials meaning her collections season after season allows you to incorporate styles, trends and a vast amount of colour that will last you a lifetime. This label is ideal for the trendy, modern lady looking for elegance with a twist.

Next up is the amazingly talented lady from Nenagh Marion Murphy Cooney. Marion’s styles tweak a little from year to year but her signature style is something you will spot on many a celebrity! She’s trendy and cool and as she’s a petite lady creates styles for ladies of similar shape but also customises for any height, shape or style! Her designs are elegant and timeless but absolutely spot on trend!

Another young rising designer is Limerick lady Aoife McNamara. Aoife is young, fresh and funky with incredible style and her designs are favourites among celebrities.

Last but not least is the cool and trendy offerings from Lennon Courtney available in lots of Dunnes Stores nationwide. Effortlessly chic and cool, this collection is perfect for the every day woman! New season trends include stripes and vibrant bright’s that suit us all!

