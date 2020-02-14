Tipperary's top cats on show this weekend

Forget Kilkenny, Ireland’s top felines are heading to Thurles this Sunday, February 16. The Midland Cat Club and GCCFI are holding an all-breed champion cat show in the Presentation Sports Complex in Thurles, attracting the crème de la crème of cats from all over the country. All kitty-kind will be on display - from tortoiseshells and tabbies to silvers and cinnamons, with one exception – black and amber stripes need not apply!

The Governing Council of the Cat Fancy of Ireland (GCCFI), oversees the registration of pedigree cats as the Kennel Club does for dogs. It is only the second time that Tipperary has been chosen to host a champion cat show and there has already been great local support for the event with sponsorship provided by Clonmel’s pet superstore, Maxi Zoo. The cat show opens to the public at 12.30pm and will provide an absorbing afternoon out for all the family, especially children with an interest in animals.

As well as the pedigree breeds like Persians, Maine Coons and Burmese, ordinary moggies are represented in the Household Pet section, with special classes for rescued cats and kittens and those owned by an exhibitor under 16. Entries have closed for this year, but if you have a future feline star at home, come along and find out about entering next year. As well as a GCCFI information stand there will be stalls selling products for and inspired by cats, and the chance to win some great prizes in the raffle.

Best in Show judging starts around 4pm, with everyone gathering around the top table to see the panel of judges deliberate over the seven Best of Variety cats and kittens.

Where will the Best in Show award be heading on Sunday night – Leeside, Liffeyside, down to Kerry or up to Antrim? It’s paws crossed for the Tipperary contingent who are combing their whiskers in preparation for the big day, and good luck to all on Show Day.