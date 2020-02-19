Get Glam with Gret: Outfit ideas for every occasion

Dressing for any event is hard so this week I thought why not give some ideas of outfits for different nights out. Maybe you’re heading on a first date or going for afternoon tea, well here’s some outfits that might sort you out!

First date: You want to look sexy but demure so something classy and chic might be the answer! A simple blazer paired with leather look leggings is a great option. I adore this floral print blazer from Carrig Donn.

Walk in the park: There’s nothing nicer than being cool and comfortable in your own clothes and for me comfort is the absolute necessity! Heading out for a stroll in the park with friends, find your best mom jeans from the wardrobe, add a pair of trainers or boots and accessories to finish your look. This look from Vero Moda, pictured right, is finished with a simple black denim jacket.

A night at a show/ theatre: Having the perfect dress in the wardrobe is essential; one you can grab at any time and whether you want to dress it up or down it’ll work every time! Here’s one I found from Pamela Scott. It has a beautiful print and empire waist line giving you a super flattering shape!

With the elegant sleeves it looks more expensive too - perfect for a night out at a show or a classy theatre!

Add your favourite heels and a blazer or jacket to finish the look off and don’t forget those glitzy earrings! This dress would also be amazing for Communion or Confirmation season ahead!

Dinner Dance: So your heading to your work dinner dance and you’ve nothing to wear? Jumpsuits are your best port of call on this occasion! Classy and sophisticated you’ll surely look the part! This one from Carraig Donn is simple and a great length too.

Remember with jumpsuits, the leg length has to be right for you. Longer length you’ll look taller and slimmer - if your jumpsuit stops just in middle of your heel, it’s too short and will look all wrong.

I hope you like these looks and styles and remember, whatever the occasion comfort is key!

Chat next week,

Gretta Xxx