Poet and Beckett scholar, Dr Arthur Broomfield to hold workshops in Tipperary

The well known poet and Beckett scholar, Dr Arthur Broomfield will hold A series of poetry workshops in Mary Immaculate College, Thurles over the coming weeks, starting on Monday, March 9.

The workshops, says Dr Broomfield, are open to anyone “who reads or writes, or wants to write poetry. In short, if you are interested in poetry I would like you to come along”. The workshop will study works by acknowledged poets from Yeats, Plath, Elizabeth Bishop to Kavanagh and Heaney. Participants will be encouraged to write and work on their poems in class. ”I like to encourage people to write no matter what their level. We will go through the basic ideas of putting words on paper in a friendly atmosphere”. Dr Broomfield’s workshops are, by repute, inspirational and enjoyable experiences.

Arthur Broomfield is the author of seven books. His recent poetry collections are, the best selling Cold Coffee at Emo Court and The Giants’ Footsteps at the Rock of Dunamaise, both published by Revival Press. Arthur may be best known in Tipperary for his poem The Poetry Reading at Semple Stadium, which was first published in The Tipperary Star.

The opening workshop will begin on Monday, March 9 in room G09, Mary Immaculate College, Thurles and is timed to commence with registration at 6pm. Workshop at 6.30.

For further information contact Arthur at broomfield.arthur@gmail.com or 0876352019.