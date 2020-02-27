Get Glam with Gret: Make a statement in pink

Hello readers and welcome to another edition of my style diaries! This week I'll be discussing the colour of the season - pink!

Fresh, vibrant and summery, pink is giving us all the feels for those summer days ahead!

Pink is a very flattering colour on lots of skin tones and while different shades suit some more than others, thanks to the wide range of options in shops at the moment you are guaranteed to find something to suit you.

I spotted this amazing power suit from River Island recently. Worn together or as separates it will certainly help you stand out in the crowd!

Floral and pinks are also huge with lots of stunning midi dresses channeling this vibe. I adore this beautiful summery blouse also from River Island and I am confident it will give you lots of wears and provide plenty of wardrobe solutions. Be careful though if bigger busted as the ruffles will just create bulk.

For those of you who are not a fan of full on pink in your wardrobe but like to add a hint, try incorporating some simple accessories. From a pop of pink lippy to a statement earring you’ll nail the pink trend effortlessly!

Chat next week,

Gretta Xxx