Get Glam with Gret: Patterns and print to covet

Hello readers! Spring is finally here and we are into March. I’m not quite sure where January and February have gone but the Spring/ Summer style cannot come fast enough!

We’re heading straight into Communion/ Confirmation season and everything else in between so we are all on the search for some amazing spring styles to brighten our wardrobes.

Last week we chatted all things pink, but this week’s column is all about pattern and print. With so much patterns out there in the form of the midi dress we are sure to find what we are looking for!

Floral print is everywhere no matter the size or shape and finding your spring summer style couldn’t be easier. From mini to midi, you’re sure to get a floral print to suit no matter the look you are going for!

Extremely simple but the perfect way to transition from autumn winter to spring summer! Add a denim jacket for perfect summer style but these dresses also work well with boots and a leather jacket meaning these looks will take you through multiple seasons. From a big event to a night out all these looks can work with tights to cover up or pair with the perfect ankle boot to give it that edgy vibe!

To keep our wardrobe on top trend we must be able to transition from season to season. Remember making your wardrobe easy and functional is key!

Chat next week,

Gretta Xxx