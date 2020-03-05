Mo Chara: The loveliest Laura

Laura arrived with us from North Tipperary Pound in early November. She was heavily pregnant on arrival and gave birth to four beautiful pups the very next day! Laura was an excellent mum and her pups thrived, they have now all flown the nest to their forever homes but sadly, there have been no offers of a home for the very lovely Laura!

Laura is a petit little Jack Russell mix, about 5 years old. When she first arrived she was shy and confused having been abandoned to the pound and having her puppies in a strange place surrounded by strange people. Once she realised that she and her babies were safe, she soon warned up to Carita and our kennel volunteers and they were delighted to see her blossom as her true personality emerged. Life hasn’t always been kind to her and so she can be a bit timid and shy when she first meets you, but she soon comes out of her shell and is so loving and affectionate. She adores a cuddle and would love to spend her days snuggled with you on the sofa! Laura really is the sweetest little lady!

She enjoys her daily walks and walks nicely on a harness. Laura gets on well with other dogs in general, but would prefer a home as an only dog as she can get a bit jealous about sharing her human with other pooches. We think she would make an ideal companion for a retired person who is seeking some loving company. Her exercise needs are minimal and her coat requires very little maintenance. She is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped – all she needs now is somebody to love!

Spring Reminder!

Although the days are getting longer and brighter, we urge you to continue feeding your local birds for another while yet. Over the winter months, birds become very reliant on their regular feeders and remain so until food is plentiful in the wild – and this isn’t the case until closer to the end of spring when the weather is reliably bright and warm. Suddenly stopping their feed can cause distress and confusion for our feathered friends so even when food is plentiful, please gradually phase out your offerings rather than asking the birds to go cold turkey!

Upcoming Events

Sunday, April 5 – Bake Sale - Thurles Cathedral – 10am-1pm

The first Sunday of the month sees our ever-popular bake sale return to Thurles Cathedral with a delicious range of homemade, freshly baked goods ranging from buns and cakes to scones and breads!

