Get Glam with Gret: Great ideas for updating your wardrobe

A new month means new season styles and this week it’s all about colour and print which can be seen from my visit to Daverns Cashel!

Daverns is an absolute haven of great designs and is a must visit for ladies and men alike! Stylish, chic and classic, you’ll find pieces to suit your wardrobe effortlessly bringing a hint of designer glamour to your looks.

A great blazer is the ultimate wardrobe champion and these stunning colours and beautifully fitted styles in modern tweed channel a real Chanel feel. I adore the shape and structure of these blazers which are perfect from taking your look from day to night.

This is a great printed shirt dress from Daverns Cashel

This season it’s all about the shirt dress and print is huge! Shirt dresses are effortless as can be worn with trainers and a denim jacket for spring days or heels for that added glam factor. I love the length of this dress and think it would be great for family events or even on holiday.

A great tip when styling shirt dresses is to create a classic look tie the belt at the back and for a more laid back look tie the belt at the front!

At Daverns you’ll find prints of all styles including this stunning two piece so if you’re feeling extra brave wear it all together or style as separates!

