Great Irish Bake for Temple Street postponed until June 5

The Great Irish Bake for Temple Street, that was scheduled to take place this April, has been postponed until Friday, June 5. Temple Street Foundation has made the decision in light of the current COVID-19 situation to protect the well-being and health of supporters, patients and families around the country.

The Great Irish Bake for Temple Street, proudly supported by Gem, will now take place in the summer and members of the public can register online or by phone to host their own baking event and help raise vital funds for sick children. Each year Temple Street Foundation – which is part of the Children’s Health Foundation family - holds the much-loved own Great Irish Bake campaign, encouraging people around the country to host their own bake sale to raise some much needed dough for Temple Street. These funds help provide essential equipment that have a real impact for our little heroes at Temple Street.

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of Temple Street Foundation says,“In light of the current situation regarding COVID-19, Children’s Health Foundation has made the decision to postpone The Great Irish Bake for Temple Street until Friday, 5th June. The safety and wellbeing of supporters and the wider public is of paramount importance to us and, given the increasing number of cases in Ireland, we feel that this is a necessary and appropriate course of action.”

She adds, “We would like to thank all of our supporters who have already registered to host their own bake sale and have worked so hard to raise vital funds to support sick children and their families in CHI at Temple Street. We hope that you will join us for the Great Irish Bake this summer and host your own fundraising bake sales on or around Friday, 5th June. Your support is vital to ensuring that our little patients continue to have access to the very best care, when they need it most.”

Join Temple Street’s Great Irish Bake on Friday, June 5, by registering online at www.templestreet.ie/greatirishbake today!