Covid-19 closure at Mo Chara

In the interest of protecting both our families and the public, we will not be accepting any visitors to the kennels or cattery for the foreseeable future. This means we must halt adoptions and we will only be able to take in cases of utmost emergency. We thank you for your co-operation during this time.

Please note, at this time, there is no evidence that your pets pose a risk in transmitting Covid-19.

Connecting with your pets

Now is a good time to reconnect with your pets – spend a little extra time grooming, walking or training them. Just remember if walking and training outside of the family home, please be sure to follow social distancing guidelines.

Walking your dog is not only great for their fitness and mental health but it is also greats for yours. Choose an uncrowded, scenic location and let your mind switch off as you enjoy your pets company and get some much-needed fresh air.

Get the whole family involved in giving your dog or cat a thorough groom (brushes, pet shampoo etc. can still be ordered online).

Dog (and cat!) training can be done both inside and outside the home making it an ideal activity for the whole family to join in. All you need is your dog and some tasty treats – the tastier the treat, the harder your dog will work for it! We recommend tiny pieces of ham, hotdog, chicken or cheese. There are lots of great dog training tutorials on Youtube (we recommend “Zak George’s Dog Training Revolution” for qualified, positive advice) but here are a couple of walkthroughs to get you started!

Teaching sit

SIT is probably the first command that most dogs learn – it can be taught many ways, and if taught reliably, it can form a great starting point for various other behaviours and tricks!

Get your dog’s attention.

Stand in front or to the side of them while holding a tasty treat. Bring the treat close to their nose and then smoothly up and over their head causing the dog to look upwards. Don’t add the word “Sit” just yet.

As the dog’s head goes back, their bum will go down. The second their bum touches the floor praise them and give your dog the treat.

As your dog gets to know the command, you can add the verbal cue by saying “Sit” just before you hold out the treat in the beginning.

Teaching loose lead walking

Having a dog who walks nicely on a lead makes walks far more enjoyable! Just as there are many dog personalities, there are many ways to teach this, detailed here is just one method! Make sure you’re using very tasty, high-value treats.

Start in a quiet location. With your dog on lead, get their attention. Lots of talking and praise will help to keep them focussed on you.

Position them to your chosen side in a Sit. Hold their lead with both hands for added control if needed.

Call their name, and take a step or two (stop before the dog can pull ahead) and reward the dog with a treat

Take two more steps and reward. Once your dog gets the hang of this, add a cue just as you start moving, e.g. “Walk On”

Gradually increase the number of steps between rewards and add in some turns and twists. If your dog pulls ahead, stop moving, calmly return them to position beside you, and start over.



