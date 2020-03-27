Get Glam with Gret: Today is a gift, that’s why they call it the present

Hello everyone and welcome back to another week of fashion and style! This week has been undoubtedly the longest week ever in history for many of us with an air of uncertainty amongst us!

As many of us are now at home either self- isolating, working from home or have been hit by temporary layoffs, I thought it might be an idea to share some helpful tips on how to pass your time.

Exercise - The best way to pass an hour or so even from the comfort of your own home is doing some exercise! Keeping a safe distance is easy peasy doing your 30 minutes or so in front of the TV. It’s also a way of getting the kids involved too.

Many of you may have taken some inspiration from Joe Wicks, aka The Body Coach, who’s been releasing videos online over the last few days showing some home workout ideas. If you are lucky enough to be able to get out, a simple short walk will get you sorted in no time! I walk at least 7km most days and it’s the best!

De-clutter - There’s nothing like that feeling of de-cluttering and removing old unwanted items around the house including clothes. When searching the wardrobe to de- clutter if you haven’t worn the item since the last time you cleared out, it’s needs to hit the road, no excuses!

Take up a new interest or skill - Now that you have time at home with the kids, why not get them to teach you something! An instrument they are learning at school, a new language if they were in an Irish school or even take up some reading if you’ve never done it before!

Baking seems to be extremely popular at the moment with so many home bakers stocking up on flour we are all trying to do our best with our time!

FaceTime - The one most positive aspect of social media is the contact you can make online! Whether it’s WhatsApp or FaceTime we’ve all no excuse not to ring those we love! There’s no doubt this isolation period is tough going with not seeing loved ones but it doesn’t have to be all miserable! Grandparents love seeing their kids and grandchildren so pick up that phone!

Gardening- Spring has sprung thankfully and now might be the ideal time to give back to Mother Nature and set a few flowers to get the pots ready for summer or clean up any garden furniture that became dilapidated over the dreaded winter! A quick lick of paint and away you go.

Whatever you’re doing to pass your time during this period, be safe and enjoy your family time as much as is possible! If anything comes from it all it is to slow down and enjoy life as much as is possible with those we love the most. Today is a gift, that is why they call it the present.

Stay safe all!

Lots of love,

Gretta Xxx