Get Glam with Gret: Comfy and practical, my easy guide to loungewear

Hello everyone and I hope you are all keeping well and staying safe! I know the time is so long at the moment and we are walking the walls trying to occupy our time but as the saying goes - Get Up, Dress Up, Show Up & Never Give Up!

From doing the homework with the kids to painting and organising we are doing it all. There is no stone being left unturned when it comes to organising our homes and social media influencer Mrs Hinch has us well covered online.

If you haven’t heard of her, she’s a lady who loves cleaning and her home is immaculate!

With not much to get dressed up for at the moment and everything being closed, dressing at home with loungewear has never been as popular! I for one cannot stay in my PJ’s all day but my main go too at the moment are my leggings from Atir Shaperz.

If you haven’t heard of them, where have you been you need to check these out! Rita the owner knows her stuff and created control leggings that’s are super flattering comfortable and chic! Locally they are available at Klassy Lady in Cahir, go try them out when the stores open!

Gym leggings are also a go to staple piece in our wardrobes at the moment and looking super cool has never been as easy. As you’re probably walking most days now either alone (saving yourself from the kids) or with the kids, you’re already dressed from early morning!

There are so many out there from designer to high street (and as we are mostly shopping online at the minute) you’ll have a full range to choose from!

Here are some pieces I’ve seen online as we are housebound for the moment let’s stay as stylish as possible. Stay safe everyone and please God it’ll all be okay soon!

Chat soon,

Gretta Xxx