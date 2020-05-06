Get Glam with Gret: Stay super cool and comfy in these activewear heroes

Hello everyone and welcome back to another styling column with me Get Glam with Gret!

We are into another month and I just don’t know where the time is going it is actually flying by!

I for one cannot seem to get out of active wear and my trainers so this week I thought about having a look to see the amazing range of trainers/ activewear on the market!

Firstly, when it comes to trainers there are so many styles, colours, fit (which is so important) to chose from and a budget too to suit all! Nike are probably my trainer of preference, I walk so much about 7km a day if I can at all and Nike have proved both sturdy and comfortable!

The softest are the tanjun range, which are available in men’s, women’s and kids! Well priced too and super comfy! I also love the fact that with Nike.ie you can custom your own design too in your favourite colours!

Here’s a few styles I’ve chose from the Nike website with prices ranging from €65 to €115.

Activewear is huge at present and getting so much stronger and more versatile! Celebrities love dressing in their favourite gym gear attire for ease and comfort! There is no time like the present to feel super cool in these amazing styles!

Whatever styles you decide on there is something to suit every age, every style and every shape!

Be safe all and stay active

Chat next week,

Gretta Xxx