Crossogue Preserves earns Great Taste award

This year marks Crossogue Preserves 25th year in business and no better way to celebrate than to receive the highest accolade on offer from the Great Taste Awards 2020 .

This year, Crossogue’s Gooseberry Spread has been appraised as a 3-gold star winner.

From the 12,777 entries in the Great Taste Awards in 2020, the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink awards, only 205 products achieved the esteemed 3-gold star award.

Crossogue’s Bertha’s Revenge Gin Marmalade was also a winner at this year’s awards. The judges described the 2-gold star award winner as a “vibrant and fresh-looking marmalade with a rich orange aroma, light clean and fresh.”

Crossogue married Ballyvolane’s Bertha’s Revenge Gin with its famous orange marmalade to achieve this wonderful award winner.

Commenting on her awards, Veronica Molloy, owner and founder of Crossogue Preserves says, “we are bowled over by the 3-star and 2-star awards. Reaching a quarter of a century in business with a dedicated team has been a rare achievement but to be granted a 3-star award by the distinguished judging panel at the Great Taste Awards 2020 is really the icing on the cake for us. We couldn’t ask for a greater commendation.”

Crossogue Preserves was founded in 1995, and, 25 years on, the artisan jam making company supplies over 85 varieties of jams, curds, marmalades, chutneys, spreads and coulis to shops and delis throughout Ireland and internationally.