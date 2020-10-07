Thurles Flower and Garden Club pay tribute to the Sheedy's on diamond anniversary

On September 12, 1960 Tom Sheedy and Kathleen Egan were married at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles Co. Tipperary.

Sixty years later Tom and Kathleen pictured right continue to enjoy every moment of their lives together surrounded by their children, grand children and great grand children and friends who are part of their everyday life.

Thurles Flower Club, along with Tom and Kathleen’s close family, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces relatives and the local community at home and abroad take this opportunity to congratulate them for this milestone in their lives together.

We commend them for their attention to living life to the full. We are inspired by their love for each other and those of us who are privileged to share their lives with them

Congratulations to Tom and Kathleen Sheedy, we take this opportunity to wish you continued health and happiness together and say thank you for their continued inspirational example.

Thurles Flower Club