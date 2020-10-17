Maeve Yee is crowned Miss Tipperary 2020

The combined Miss Tipperary, Miss Limerick & Miss Clare (Miss TLC) virtual event took place on Facebook Live on Sunday, September 27 broadcast from Dani's Showroom in Limerick.

The Miss Tipperary pageant has acted as one of the main events of the social calendar in the county for many years. This year also marked the unprecedented merger of the Miss Tipperary, Clare and Limerick events – a necessary step in order to present these events in a safe and regulated manner that adheres to all Covid safety regulations.

This combined event was directed by Former Miss Sunday World and Miss Tipperary Esme Mansergh Wallace and male model and blogger Patrick McLoughney. The team were keen to stress the safety measures that were taken for the event to happen.

Esme said, "We really wanted to make this event possible so that the contestants could have something to look forward to and dress up for, as this is something we have all been starved of for the last six months and who knows for how long more? But we knew the only way that this event could happen was if there were extreme Covid safety measures put in place, such as face coverings, temperature checks, social distancing and frequent hand sanitisation. We are truly delighted with the results and we really feel that the girls have all had a really positive experience despite the lack of a live crowd and some of the traditional elements of a Miss Ireland heat".

The MC for the event was former Miss Clare Lauren Guilfoyle while presenting duties were taken care of by Miss Tipperary South 2019 Bailey Gavin.

There were five judges on the night including Limerick's own Celebrity Chef, Eoin Sheehan, international model agent and owner of Catwalk Models, Mandy Maher, Miss Limerick 2019 Ciara O'Halloran, Miss Clare 2019, Emma Austin and Miss Tipperary 2019, Kirsty Downey.

Miss Limerick North 2019 and the winner of the Miss Ireland 2019 talent contest, Christina Alcazar performed a breathtaking live singing performance at the event during the judge's deliberation period.

There were three overall winners from Tipperary on the night. Maeve Yee was crowned Miss Tipperary 2020, Shannen Brennan was named 1st runner up and Andrea O'Rourke was named 2nd runner up.

Maeve, 22, from Cashel is currently studying Digital Culture and Communications in the University of Limerick. She is extremely grateful to have won the Miss Tipperary 2020 title and is looking forward to representing her county in the Miss Ireland Final.

Maeve is hoping to put her title to good use by emphasising the importance of mental health, she also wants to help young people embrace who they are and encourage them to be true to themselves, two things which are very close to her heart.

Shannon, 20, from Skeheenarinky, Co Tipperary is a English and History student in UCC. She works in C&M Recruitment and the Lazy Bean Cafe in Cahir.

Shannon hopes to use her title as the Miss Tipp 1st Runner Up to teach confidence workshops to young girls in schools across Tipp. These “Cinderella Workshops” would be based on the Cinderella quote “To Have Courage and Be Kind” and this message would be encouraged throughout the workshop. It would aim to teach girls skills and offer advice on how to feel confident in your own skin based on Shannon’s own experiences.

Andrea, 21 from Holycross Co, Tipperary is a Marketing student at Cork Institute of Technology. She is currently working part time in River Island Clonmel.

Andrea wishes to pursue a career in Fashion in the future. Andrea is absolutely delighted to have come 2nd Runner up in the Miss Tipperary competition 2020 and is looking forward to the Miss Ireland Semi - Finals. Andrea wants to use this opportunity to become more involved with her local community and support local charities. She is really looking forward to the year ahead!

The Miss Limerick crown went to Kyla McGowan, 19, from Newcastle West and Rebecca O’Neill, 19, from Shannon was crowned Miss Clare 2020.

The winners of Miss Clare, Miss Limerick and Miss Tipperary will compete in the final of Miss Ireland 2020 later this year.

Patrick added "we are delighted with how the event went and the response and feedback we've gotten from the contestants, their families and everyone who watched online. It was a massive challenge to make this event happen while adhering to government safety standards and ensuring the safety of everyone involved at all times. We were under a lot of pressure to make this happen and happen safely but with the event management expertise given to me by my good friend James Hayes from Blue Streak events, the Miss Ireland experience of Esme and our combined knowledge of the modelling and entertainment industry we managed to put on a show that did justice to the Herculean effort put in by all involved".

On behalf of the team behind Miss TLC, they would like to thank all of the amazing sponsors for all of their support on this year's double final.

Thank you to Aidan and all the team from Keanes Jewellers for being the title sponsors of Miss Limerick crown and prize sponsor for all the title winners.

Thank you to Michelle and all the team at Alexandra Dental for sponsoring the Miss Clare crown and prizes for all the winners. Thank you to Dan Lawless for sponsoring our flowers.

Thank you to Sharon and Glitzi Bitz for sponsoring our crowns. Thank you to the Anner Hotel in Thurles for sponsoring the Miss Tipperary crown.

A special thank you to Sarah Jane and Daniel, owners of Dani's Closet and Dani's Showroom – the biggest dress outlet in Ireland – for hosting our event and making so many people's dreams come true.

A huge thank you to The Beauty Atelier - Sarah Morris-Dineen for acting as the makeup artist for the event and to Shear Creations by Stacey Collins for acting as the hairstylist.

Thank you to our amazing photographer Paudie Bourke and our Videographer Dylan Reid. Thank you to our marketing guru, the incomparable Dennis Finbar Cronin.

Finally, thank you to the 2019 Miss Tipperary Kirsty Downey. Kirsty has been a credit to her county during her year as Miss Tipperary. We would like to wish Kirsty every success with all of her future endeavours.