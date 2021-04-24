Gingergirl: Put a spring in your step with a Spice Rhubarb Cake

Welcome to All About Food. The distraction of baking and cooking continues to play a key role in how my family and I keep ourselves occupied during these surreal times. As is often the case, it is the simplest pleasures in life that we return to during challenging times. If you don’t bake, start today; you won’t regret it.

I adore rhubarb and go through endless kilos in jam making, crumbles, cakes and even roast it with pork. Rhubarb is an excellent source of fibre, vitamin C and calcium and has cholesterol lowering properties.

For you aspiring gardeners do note that rhubarb is very easy to grow needing little effort with a promise of delicious fruit (well technically a vegetable) for the months ahead.

Spice Rhubarb Cake

300g of self-raising flour

2 teaspoons of mixed spice

1 teaspoon of ground ginger

140g of butter, softened

100g of dark brown sugar

250g of golden syrup

2 eggs, beaten

300g of rhubarb cut into short lengths

Icing sugar for dusting

1 teaspoon of bicarbonate of soda



* Heat the oven to 180ºc. Butter and line a deep cake tin, 20cm square is perfect. Sift the flour and spices into a bowl.

* In a separate bowl (using an electric mixer) beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy then beat in the syrup.

* Dissolve the bicarbonate of soda in 200ml of boiling water and gradually pour into the mixture. Lightly mix in the flour then add the eggs and mix briefly before adding the rhubarb.

* Pour the cake mix into the tin and bake for 50-60 minutes, until the cake feels firm to the touch. Cool in the tin for 5 minutes, then turn into a wire rack. Dust with icing sugar. This cake will keep for up to three days.

And finally: Poached Rhubarb

I keep a bowl of poached rhubarb in my fridge as I love it for breakfast with granola and natural yoghurt or with pancakes or French toast.

Simply chop 350g of rhubarb and place in a saucepan with a ¼ pint of water and 100g of caster sugar, simmer gently until the rhubarb is tender.

I also like to add a teaspoon of ground ginger or the zest of an orange and allow to cool. This will keep in the fridge for four days.

CONTACT GINGERGIRL

www.gingergirl.ie

email: helen@gingergirl.ie

Gingergirl aka Helen Keown is an artisan food producer who produces a range of handmade luxury jams, preserves and chutneys made from local, seasonal or organic ingredients. Helen’s produce is available nationwide from independent food emporiums and is also available at selected food delis across Europe.

Letters to ‘gingergirl’ c/o The Tipperary Star, Friar Street, Thurles, Co Tipperary.

You can follow gingergirl’s on Twitter – under gingergirlfood or on Facebook – under ‘gingergirl’.