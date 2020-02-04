SNAPSHOTS POLL
Vote now for your favourite Tipperary Snapshots - week two
WHAT TIME DOES THE PICNIC START? This great picture of a fox sitting on a garden table was submitted by Michael Mockler, Ballycahill, Thurles
LITTLE DRUMMER BOY: A curious little boy keeping an eye on some members of Banna Chluain Meala at a field competition. (Year unknown) Picture from John O’Neill, Ardfinnan
A DAY-OUT AT THE SEASIDE IN THE 1980S: A group of teenagers from Thurles, part of the St Joseph's and St Brigid’s Residents Association on a day trip to Clonea Strand in the early 1980s. Who can you recognise from the photo which was submitted by Brigid Condon, Thurles
THE FOUR LADS! Ellen McEniry submitted this pair of photographs of her son and his three cousins as little boys on a day-out up The Vee in the Knockmealdown Mountains and copied a few years later when as big lads they returned to the same spot!
This photograph was taken at the Miloko factory in Carrick-on-Suir circa 1957. The factory, on the main Carrick-on-Suir to Clonmel road has given great employment for decades to the local economy. It will give memories to many in the locality Picture from Sarah Dunne
At the opening of the new building at the Presentation School Carrick-on-Suir in the early 1990s. Back: Nuala Ryan, Sarah Dunne, Josephine Dunne, Kathleen O’Callaghan, Front: Claire Ryan, Michael Ryan and Lee O'Callaghan Picture from Sarah Dunne
This photograph is from Thurles ICA group taken in the 1960s by Freddie Dunlop, Thurles. Back row: Mrs Ryan, Slievenamon Road, Molly Stafford, Ard-na-Croise, Nora O’Connor, Rossa Street, Catherine Vaughan, Ard-na-Croise. Front: Mary Olive McNamara Barry, Deirdre Hughes Brennan and Mrs Maher, Friar Street. The photo was submitted by Brigid Condon, Thurles
Welcome to our Snapshots poll week 2!
As part of the Snapshots competition we are asking our weekly online readers to vote for their favourite image of the week.
Two winners will go forward every week, leaving six of our readers images going forward to the grand finale with a chance to win our amazing prize package.
Get voting now from our selection of photos submitted by readers this week.
Poll closes Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 6pm
We want readers to take a photo of those much-loved print photos and send them to us. Whether it was taken a few years ago on an instant camera or a few decades ago, we want the photo that stands out for you.
It can be from a social event, a landscape shot, a funny pic or even a holiday snap - we want them all. Yes, even those dodgy “look at the state of my hair” debs photos!
We will feature your pictures in both our print and online editions. In addition to running your images on tipperarylive.ie and our social media pages we will also carry two pages of your images every week in the Tipperary Star and The Nationalist.
Send your pics to pictures@tipperarylive.ie
