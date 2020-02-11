SNAPSHOTS POLL
Vote now for your favourite Tipperary Snapshots - week three
SNAPSHOTS - WE WANT YOUR OLD PHOTOGRAPHS TO PRINT AND FOR TIPPERARYLIVE.IE
Vote now for your favourite Tipperary Snapshots - week three
Patrick Fennelly sent in this picture of his daughters Lisa (sitting) and Samantha with a friendly horse. It was taken at Turtulla, Thurles, near the Golf Club in 1985. According to Patrick there was a poem one time called the old brown horse looked over the fence in a weary sort of way, and he seemed to be saying to all who passed ''well folks I've had my day!
Deirdre Burke and her brother David (pictured far right) meeting Archbishop Dermot Clifford outside the Cathedral in Thurles in 1986 while the Hussey family look on. Thanks to Kathleen Burke for sending in this picture
This lovely picture was taken at a Pallottine Fete in Thurles in the 1990s with a happy little man celebrating his win in the Bonny Baby competition with his Mammy. I wonder where he is today? The photo was submitted by Brigid Condon, Thurles
Paddy and Bridget Kelly of 129 St Michaels Avenue, Tipperary Town with their 11 children. Picture was submitted by the family of Bridie Tuohy, Tipperary Town
One man and his dog - An elderly gentleman sitting on the team bench at the official re-opening of Semple Stadium and the switching on of the new floodlights which took place on Saturday evening February 14, 2009, prior to the Tipperary v Cork National Hurling League game. The man and his dog crossed the field to get to the other side minutes before the Tipperary team came out for their team photo. This picture was sent in by Mike Ryan
Welcome to our Snapshots poll week 3!
As part of the Snapshots competition we are asking our weekly online readers to vote for their favourite image of the week.
Two winners will go forward every week, leaving six of our readers images going forward to the grand finale with a chance to win our amazing prize package.
Get voting now from our selection of photos submitted by readers this week.
Poll closes Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 6pm
Next week we will print all of the finalists in the Tipperary Star and The Nationalist. We will have our final online poll next week when the overall winner will be decided and whoever sent in that image will win our prize.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on