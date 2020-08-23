POLL: Do Tipperary people trust the current Government to lead us through the Covid crisis?

Have your say in our readers' poll

I have confidence in the current government to do the right thing to keep us safe

I'm not feeling completely confident but it is too soon to judge

I have little or no faith in this government to guide us through the coronavirus crisis

From #Golfgate to much head-scratching at the inconsistencies of the latest restrictions, the new Government has not got off to a decisive start. 

Do you trust this Government to bring us safely through the uncertain waters of the Covid-19 pandemic?

Have you say in our readers poll.