POLL: Do Tipperary people trust the current Government to lead us through the Covid crisis?
I have confidence in the current government to do the right thing to keep us safe
I'm not feeling completely confident but it is too soon to judge
I have little or no faith in this government to guide us through the coronavirus crisis
From #Golfgate to much head-scratching at the inconsistencies of the latest restrictions, the new Government has not got off to a decisive start.
Do you trust this Government to bring us safely through the uncertain waters of the Covid-19 pandemic?
