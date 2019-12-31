GAELIC GAMES
Vote Now: What do you think is the best club GAA field in Tipperary?
So, what is your favourite club GAA field in the Premier County?
Bansha (Galtee Rovers)
Boherlahan (Boherlahan-Dualla)
Clonmel Sportsfield (Clonmel Commercials)
Clonoulty (Clonoulty-Rossmore)
Dolla (Silvermines)
Dundrum (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)
Father Kenyon Park, Templederry (Templederry Kenyons)
John Doyle Centre, Holycross (Holycross-Ballycahill)
Kilcolman (Burgess)
Leahy Park, Cashel (Cashel King Cormacs)
Littleton (Moycarkey-Borris)
MacDonagh Park, Cloughjordan (Kilruane MacDonagh's)
MacDonagh Park, Nenagh (Nenagh Éire Óg)
Moneypark (Fethard)
Monroe (Moyle Rovers)
Seán Treacy Park, Tipperary (Arravale Rovers)
Templemore (JK Bracken's)
Templetuohy (Moyne-Templetuohy)
The Ragg (Drom & Inch)
Thurles Sarsfields New Pitch (Thurles Sarsfields)
To get 2020 off to a controversial start the team at TipperaryLive.ie are asking fans of Gaelic Games in Tipperary to nominate the best club GAA field in the Premier County. We have helpfully narrowed the selection down to twenty nominations. So, now all you have to do is vote.
