Vote now: What is your favourite building in Tipperary?
Cahir Castle
The Source Arts Centre, Thurles
Main Guard, Clonmel
Ormond Castle, Carrick-on-Suir
Thurles Railway Station
Rock of Cashel
West Gate, Clonmel
Rearcross Church
Clonmel Railway Station
St Mary’s Parochial School
Town Hall, Cashel
Swiss Cottage, Cahir
St John’s Castle, Roscrea
Farney Castle, Holycross
Round tower and Romanesque archway, Roscrea
Killenure Castle, Dundrum
Nenagh Castle
Monaincha Roscrea
Bianconi Church, Boherlahan
Athassel Abbey, Golden
Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles
Redwood Castle, Lorrha
Old Courthouse, Tipperary Town
Franciscan Friary, Roscrea
Cashel Palace
Holycross Abbey
Loughmore Castle
Town Hall, Clonmel
Brú Ború Heritage Centre, Cashel
Jim O’ the Mills
Hayes Hotel, Thurles
Tipperary Excel
Nenagh Gaol
Thurles Greyhound Stadium
St Mary’s Church, Thurles
Templemore Town Hall
Hoare Abbey
Inch House
You have nominated your favourite buildings in Tipperary and now it's time to get voting!
We issued the callout last week for readers to nominate their favourite buildings in the county and you responded in your droves.
From Nenagh to Carrick-on-Suir, you have produced a list of stunning entrants.
It's now over to you next week as we open an online public vote on Tipperarylive.ie
Your top five will make it through to the final shortlist from which a panel of experts will pick the overall winner. The poll to select a shortlist of five will commence at tipperarylive.ie from Wednesday February 10.
So get voting and tell us which building in Tipperary is your favourite!
