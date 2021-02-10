Vote now: What is your favourite building in Tipperary?

Cahir Castle

The Source Arts Centre, Thurles

Main Guard, Clonmel

Ormond Castle, Carrick-on-Suir

Thurles Railway Station

Rock of Cashel

West Gate, Clonmel

Rearcross Church

 Clonmel Railway Station

St Mary’s Parochial School

Town Hall, Cashel

Swiss Cottage, Cahir

 St John’s Castle, Roscrea

Farney Castle, Holycross

Round tower and Romanesque archway, Roscrea

Killenure Castle, Dundrum

Nenagh Castle

Monaincha Roscrea

Bianconi Church, Boherlahan

Athassel Abbey, Golden

Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles

Redwood Castle, Lorrha

Old Courthouse, Tipperary Town

Franciscan Friary, Roscrea

Cashel Palace

Holycross Abbey

Loughmore Castle

Town Hall, Clonmel

Brú Ború Heritage Centre, Cashel

Jim O’ the Mills

Hayes Hotel, Thurles

Tipperary Excel

Nenagh Gaol

Thurles Greyhound Stadium

St Mary’s Church, Thurles

Templemore Town Hall

Hoare Abbey

Inch House

You have nominated your favourite buildings in Tipperary and now it's time to get voting!

We issued the callout last week for readers to nominate their favourite buildings in the county and you responded in your droves.

From Nenagh to Carrick-on-Suir, you have produced a list of stunning entrants.

It's now over to you next week as we open an online public vote on Tipperarylive.ie

Your top five will make it through to the final shortlist from which a panel of experts will pick the overall winner. The poll to select a shortlist of five will commence at tipperarylive.ie from Wednesday February 10.
 
So get voting and tell us which building in Tipperary is your favourite!