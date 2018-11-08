About TipperaryLive.ie

Welcome to TipperaryLive.ie, an exciting new website for County Tipperary. We will bring you the latest news and sport from across Tipperary while providing in-depth coverage of local stories and events. This site is powered by the newsteams from two of the best known regional newspapers in the country - The Nationalist and The Tipperary Star - who have combined forces to bring you a top quality news and sport website for the entire county of Tipperary.

Who are we?



TipperaryLive.ie merges tipperarystar.ie and nationalist.ie to bring you a one-stop shop for all the news in Co Tipperary. The site has been established in conjunction with the launch of a brand new-look Tipperary Star and Nationalist newspapers confirming our commitment to Tipperary and our desire to revolutionise the local media landscape in the county.



The Tipperary Star



The Tipperary Star is a dynamic and ground-breaking local newspaper which has served the people of County Tipperary for over 109 years. The first edition of the Star hit the streets on 4th September 1909 with the ethos of catering for the weekly journalistic needs of the people of the County and to provide, to some extent, the literary refreshment of Kickham's County. It has had a long and distinguished record and remains deeply rooted in its Tipperary heartland.

Our mission statement - because life is local - underlines the importance we place on people, family and parish.

The Tipperary Star is produced at its offices in Friar Street, Thurles, and is published on Wednesday morning.



The Nationalist



The Nationalist is an award-winning local newspaper which has been serving the people of South Tipperary for over 125 years, leading the way in our comprehensive coverage of news, sport, opinion and features.

We pride ourselves on providing fair, honest and accurate reporting on everything that matters in our region.With our sister title, South Tipp Today, we reflect what's important in our community.

Our talented team of journalists across both titles bring you the news across all platforms - print, online and social media.

