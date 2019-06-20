Rural Tipperary being connected to Imagines Superfast Broadband

Superfast Broadband is now a reality for homes and businesses in County Tipperary thanks to Imagine.

Tipperary is starting to see the benefits of the €300M investment Imagine is making in a Superfast Broadband network to cover over 1 million homes and businesses across Ireland within the next 18 months. While communities in the likes of Cashel, Golden, Bansha and the areas in between are already benefitting from Imagines new network build, a number of other areas have also been added.

Extensive works have now taken place in the South of the county with the area from Clonmel to Ardfinnan and Clogheen west to the border with Cork now also in coverage for Superfast Broadband.

The current wave of Imagine investment is also covering a large part of the rural areas in the North of the county as well as the towns of Borrisokane, Nenagh, Cloughjordan and Roscrea.

Pictured below map of Imagine Superfast Broadband in County Tipperary

Imagines priority is to quickly extend the coverage of its broadband service to homes and businesses that have little to no broadband.



Homes and businesses can check if they are in coverage on www.imagine.ie. If they aren’t in coverage today, registrations automatically get added to Imagines priority connection list.



Imagine Director Brian O’Donohoe said: “Imagine are absolutely delighted to announce this significant broadband investment for County Tipperary meaning thousands of homes and businesses across County Tipperary can now connect to superfast broadband.”

He continues, “As part of our national roll out and to solve the problem, Imagine are 100% committed to providing, as fast as we can, superfast broadband to homes and businesses that have little to no broadband across regional and rural Ireland.”