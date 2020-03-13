NEWS

COVID-19 VIDEO: Tipperary school release epic coronavirus rap song

Dylan White

Reporter:

Dylan White

Email:

dylan.white@iconicnews.ie


A group of County Tipperary students have released a coronavirus (Covid-19) rap song. 

Inspired by a handwashing clip from the Claire Byrne Live show on RTÉ, SPHE students at Cashel Community School hope that the song will encourage the public to take the necessary precautions to fight off the coronavirus. 

Check the video out above. 

Read more: Tipperary GP practice issue statement after coronavirus outbreak