Musician Joseph captures Minella horse racing double glory with new song

The incredible exploits of Minella horses and Killenaule jockey Rachael Blackmore have been immortalised in song as Tipperary continues to bask in the global horse racing limelight.

The thrilling scenes from Cheltenham and Aintree, when Minella Indo and Minella Times pulled off a remarkable double and the role played by all those involved in the historic achievement have been captured in a wonderful, catchy song that has been viewed by thousands.

It was created by a young music student with strong connections to Hotel Minella and the Nallen family.

After Rachael Blackmore romped home on Minella Times, Joseph Gorman received a call from John Nallen, who reared the horses responsible for the remarkable double. The social media celebrity, whose emotional reaction to Minella Times in the closing stages of the Grand National went viral, knew who to call on to write the song.

Joseph, who lives in Athy is a nephew of John’s wife Bernadine, and he performed in Minella last year during the first lockdown at one of the Crooning for Cocooners concerts at the Minella.

Joseph said he was honoured to be asked by John Nallen to write a song about the Minella horses.

“Watching John looking at the final stages of the race was incredible. I was delighted to be asked. I had it finished within two or three days. John was delighted with it which was the main thing and it has been shared by Henry de Bromhead and Jack Kennedy and by so many in the horse racing world,” said Joseph.

“It is surreal. I live in Athy but when I was younger Minella was a big part of my life, it was always in the background when I was growing up and I loved going down there. It is incredible that a place so familiar to me is now a big buzz word among people living up here and all over the country. It is like two worlds colliding. Everybody knows what the Minella is now,”said Joseph, a final year music student in UCC.

Joseph is one of three children and is a son of Vincent and Mary, whose sister Doctor Bernadine Rochford is married to John Nallen. Because of the lockdown Joseph has been living in Kildare for over a year now and was delighted to get the Minella song to work on.