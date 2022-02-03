Did Hollywood star John Travolta visit Tipperary to view Sopwell Hall?

There were reports this week buzzing around Nenagh and north Tipperary that Hollywood star John Travolta took time out on his visit to Ireland to view Sopwell Hall at Ballingarry outside Cloughjordan.

The star, who is also a fully fledged pilot, flew his Falcon 900 corporate jet into Shannon Airport last week and is thought to have stayed in Dromoland Castle, but was reported to have been spotted around Nenagh and Lough Derg.

The Grease and Pulp Fiction star took to Instagram to let his 3.7 million followers know that he was making his way across the Atlantic.

“So our flight time tonight from Florida to Shannon, is 7 hours and four minutes,” he announced from the cockpit of his 20-metre jet on takeoff and again posted when he was landing at Shannon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta)

He also posted a clip from Dromoland Castle.

The 18-th century Sopwell Hall, which comes with 10 bedrooms, five reception rooms and 300 acres, is for sale at present with a price tag of €8.5m.

The accommodation at Sopwell Hall is grand and beautifully executed, with the principal house comprising some 14,235 square feet or 1,322 square metres.

The castle, built circa 1590, is now unoccupied but largely intact. The stone outbuildings are of the highest quality and richly augment the house and castle. A Studio, Gardener’s Cottage, Bailiff’s House and 2 Gate Lodges complete the accommodation to present some 18,342 square feet or 1,704 square metres of possible accommodation in total.

Sopwell Hall is situated in a triangle of the historic towns of Birr, Roscrea and Nenagh. , with Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports within easy driving distance.

Built in 1745, to a design attributed to the renowned architect Francis Bindon, Sopwell Hall is imposing yet welcoming and conforms to the best traditions of early Georgian architecture.

Symmetrical in composition, Sopwell Hall is a beautifully balanced structure occupying a slightly elevated site with commanding views over the surrounding gardens and countryside.

The Sopwell Hall estate is private and exclusive with no third-party rights of way across the estate.