Watch: Tipperary rail line track work to be completed after funds made available

Iarnród Éireann has announced that, following confirmation of additional Department of Transport funding of €6.4m, the renewal of track on the Limerick to Ballybrophy via Nenagh line is set to be completed this year.

In total, a further 9.5 miles of track renewal will be completed in 2022 across the route.

The remaining works are scheduled to take place as follows:

- Works now underway until Sunday,July 31

- Monday, September 26 to Sunday, November 20.



The completed track renewal works will allow Iarnród Éireann to deliver journey time improvements on the line towards the end of this year, and also facilitate further journey time improvements in the future.

It will also bring to a close significant disruption to the route required by track renewal.

During this phase of works, bus replacements will depart at scheduled train times, except for the 07:45hrs Nenagh to Limerick service (Monday to Friday), for which the bus transfer will depart at the earlier time of 07:30hrs, serving Birdhill at 07:52hrs and Castleconnell at 08:05hrs.

Iarnród Éireann apologises to customers for the inconvenience caused by these essential works.

Eamon Ryan, Minister for Transport said: “This is very welcome news that this track renewal will be completed by the end of the year, critically reducing journey times and increasing safety along the way.

"One of my key focuses in is the regeneration and improvement of rural public transport, linking our towns and villages to nearby cities and hubs, in this case Limerick, making it easier for people to choose public transport for work, shopping or leisure.

"This announcement comes on the back of the launch of the Limerick Shannon Metropolitan Transport Strategy, a major new travel blueprint which will see an overhaul of bus and rail services, as well as the development of active travel routes throughout the area. Public transport is rising to meet the huge economic potential of the Midwest region.

"I would also like to acknowledge the many local groups who have campaigned for this line, effectively, patiently and with understandable passion. The wait is over, the work is starting and the finish line is imminent.”

Iarnród Éireann chief executive Jim Meade said: “Along with our customers, we are looking forward to completing the track renewal on this line, and thank the Minister for Transport and his Department for additional funding to allow this work to take place.

"As well as securing the line for generations to come, the completion of track renewal will let us deliver better journey times, and provide the foundations for further service improvements in the future.

"We know our customers and the communities we serve feel real ownership of this rail line and service, and we look forward to working with them to enable more people to choose rail.”