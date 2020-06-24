WATCH: Amazing footage shows hidden canal between Killaloe and Limerick

An amazing video has been shared on Facebook showing an old canal between Killaloe and Limerick. According to Irish Waterways History, the The Limerick Navigation was in five sections. Starting from the upstream end, they was a canal bypassing rapids at Killaloe and some distance downstream. This canal had three locks, a river navigation section, on the Shannon itself, from the lowest lock on the Killaloe canal through O’Briensbridge to Errina, a second canal from Errina to Plassey, with six locks, a river navigation section from Plassey, a third canal leading to the canal harbour in Limerick.

This canal had one lock about half way along; a second lock allowed boats out of the harbour on to the Abbey River and thus provided access to Limerick Dock and the Shannon Estuary. This canal bypassed rapids at Corbally.

A message on the video posted by Alan Kavanagh, stated "A hidden Irish waterways gem that not many know about. The old canal from Killaloe to Limerick. Completely overgrown with fallen trees and brambles everywhere. It is basically the Irish Amazon!!!. Thankfully others that have tried to paddle this canal over the years, have cut back some of the dense brambles making it just about navigational. Also known as the Errina Canal with the Errina bridge, this was the original canal before the days of the Ardnacrusha and Parteen Weir and served to transport goods and people safely on the Shannon River to and from the port of Limerick. In its days this canal covered a distance of 17 miles and was built to avoid the rocks, shoals and river rapids on the lower Shannon (Castleconnell). The canal took 10 yrs to build and was completed in 1767. Its use ended around 1924 when Ardnacrusha Hydro Power station was built, which now serves as the main transport canal There is also a beautiful walkway parallel to the canal. 3hrs of paddling, kneeling and lying. We are definitely coming back to paddle this again"

The music on this incredible vidoe is "Lark in the Morning" and the Uilleann Pipe Solo is by Cillian Vallely and Alan Murray

The exploring paddlers are Alan Kavanagh, Niall Duggan, Fiona Ward, Katrina Bradley, Mag Gui, John Cassidy, Jason Roche, James Elliman, Jason Molloy and Eduardo Queiroz