Watch: Tipperary music lovers in for a treat with six top class outdoor shows in Nenagh

Tipperary music and drama lovers are in for a spectacular treat with Music Theatre Academy Nenagh staging six nights of pure entertainment in August,

In conjunction with the Department of arts, the global award winning company will stage an extravaganza of a variety show, Beats of the Elites, this August 6, 7, 8, 13th, 14 and 15 in Nenagh.

This show will cover all genres of music and dance including pop, rock, musical theatre, traditional Irish and soul.

The show will consist of singing and dancing performances from soloists and groups and will appeal to an audience of all ages and all musical / performance interests.

"We endeavour to attract regular theatre goers, those who have a keen interest in music and performance, and those who may just want to enjoy a night out this summer, having had to stay home for so long," said Stephanie Browne of MTAN.

Ms Browne has always felt there was a need for an entertainment show to run during holiday seasons in Nenagh.

"We hope this show will attract people living in Nenagh and local neighbouring areas as well as those from further a field. We hope it will also generate business for the town enticing tourists to holiday in Nenagh during the summer / autumn season," she said.

Due to the pandemic, the performing arts industry, along with anyone involved in aspects of production of music / theatre, has essentially had to shut for the past year-and-a-half.

"With so many performances and shows cancelled, and over a year of missed opportunity and unemployment for most, we want to reboot the live experience for performers and audience members in the entertainment industry," said Ms Browne.

This project will include professional performers Jessica Bray, Collie Hogan, Linda Fitzgerald and Shane Kelly, as well as world champions from Musical Theatre Academy Nenagh who were to represent Ireland at the World Championships of Performing Arts again in August 2020, and July 2021, both of which were cancelled.

The venue, an outdoor marquee with retractable sides situated in the Talbot car park will be laid out in a Covid compliant format to a limited socially distanced audience. The production will fully comply with Covid guidelines at the time.

Ms Browne is working along side Máire Long, Tara Killilea and Greg Browne to bring this production to life this August.

Getting the news that the project was awarded funding from the Live Performance Support Scheme, they were thrilled as with over 400 applications from all over Ireland sent in for funding, it was a very competitive process.

However this funding will only cover part of the production expenses and the production team are appealing to the public to support this fantastic opportunity for Nenagh.

"We just finished our second week of outdoor rehearsals. We are loving every second of rehearsing and creating, even if it’s 27 degrees one minute and thunder and lightning the next. This show is going to be something very special!’

Tickets are available at eventbrite.ie