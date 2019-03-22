LIT sets world record for most nationalities to take part in a hurling match

LIT (Limerick Institute of Technology) set the Guinness World Record for the most nationalities ever to play in a hurling match.



More than 100 international players made up of at least 31 nationalities took part in the historic game which set the Guinness World Record for the Most Nationalities Participating in a Game of Hurling. Just before 3.30pm on Thursday, March 21, the record was set when 30 players from 30 different nationalities played more than 10 minutes of hurling, meeting the record’s requirement. In total 31 different nationalities were officially registered for the game.



This historic game, in the home of the current All Ireland Senior Hurling Champions, was organised by students of the BA in Business Studies with Sports Management as part of their studies.



Kevin Fitzgerald Event Co-Ordinator and Sports Management Student at LIT said, “Inspired by Limerick’s victory in the All Ireland Hurling Final, the Sports Management Students were determined to keep the hurling euphoria alive and introduce this uniquely Irish game to international students and sport enthusiasts. We achieved that here today.”



“More than 100 people from different nationalities were introduced to our national game through this event. Students at LIT spent the last number of months training people from all over the world how to play this uniquely Irish game. We were delighted that they all embraced the game with enthusiasm, with many players suggesting they might take up the game full time.”



The international players were also part of the world record attempt to break the World Record for the Most Players to Play in An Exhibition Hurling Match. This attempt fell slightly short on the day.

President of LIT Professor Vincent Cunnane who also took part in the game said, “It is great to break this records here in Limerick - the home of hurling. An achievement like this does not happen easily and requires a lot of team work both on and off the pitch. I would like to acknowledge the support of the primary schools and secondary schools from Limerick as well as the Limerick Language School and our own students and staff in setting this record here today, and pay tribute to the second year BA in Business Studies with Sports Management students who organised this event alongside their course leader Caroline Shanley.”



The world record attempt was monitored by international auditing firm EY, who validated the counting procedure. Guinness World Record is expected to ratify the record for the Most Nationalities Participating in a Game of Hurling in the coming weeks.