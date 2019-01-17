IFTA nominated documentary The Silver Branch set for special screening in Thurles

IFTA nominated documentary The Silver Branch will receive it's Tipperary screen debut at The Source Arts Centre, Thurles next Wednesday, January 23 at 8pm.

This beautifully shot film depicts the life and insights of the inimitable philosopher, poet, and fifth-generation farmer, Patrick McCormack, owner of Fr Ted’s House in the austere Burren.

Through Patrick’s eyes and pastoral verse, this beautifully shot film immerses us in the exquisite textures of the natural world, bringing us a rare glimpse of a disappearing way of life with all its richness and roguery, and leading to a deep connection with the Earth and our ancestral wild spirit.

Excited to announce our award winning Feature documentary The Silver Branch will tour Ireland starting with the Town Hall Theatre Galway on Oct 3rd then a week at the Irish Film Institute from Oct. 5th, other venues see https://t.co/h0XRxSDGKx #thesilverbranch #townhalltheatre pic.twitter.com/8xktJiXsqB — Sea Fever Production (@SeaFever2) September 25, 2018

The film explores our connection to the land, our sense of place and the complete peace that comes from being at one with nature.

The film has won multiple international awards with outstanding reviews from critics across the globe including praise from actor Brendan Gleeson who described it as a "unique and an important cinematic gift."

For more information visit thesourceartscentre.ie