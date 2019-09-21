WATCH: Sultans of Ping performing Where' me jumper at FEILE 19

It sent crowds wild at last year's Feile, and the Sultan's of Ping's Where's me jumper? didn't disappoint when the band launched into their mega 1993 hit on Saturday night in Semple Stadium.

Undeterred by the rain, festival goers sprinted onto the pitch for the opening cords of the 90's classic. Sultan's of Ping played the main stage just before headliners Something Happens took to the stage to close the two day festival.