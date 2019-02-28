Tipperary student one of three LIT Students commissioned by TFI to produce videos for social media campaign

Transport for Ireland (TFI) has taken a Leap of faith in three Limerick Institute of Technology (LIT) students who it commissioned to design a social media video campaign demonstrating how to use a Leap card to access Ireland’s third level colleges.



Third year LIT students Keith Walsh from Tipperary, Rob Daly from Limerick and Daniel O'Keeffe from Cork came to the attention of the NTA during its Smarter Travel Student Multimedia Awards. The entries to this competition focused on promoting ‘smarter’ modes of transport; particularly walking, cycling, public transport and carpooling.



Following their success in this competition, the three LIT Interactive Digital Media students were commissioned to develop a dozen videos which demonstrate how to use a LEAP card to get to a variety of university and institute of technology campuses around the country. These videos will be shared on Transport for Ireland social media pages.



The LIT students launched one in the series of LEAP card videos at the LIT Campus, Moylish. Playing to the home crowd the video of choice was a public service announcement style film detailing how new students can use the bus and a Leap card to get to LIT’s Moylish Campus.



LIT Interactive Digital Media lecturer Lorraine Callanan paid tribute to the students’ work, saying it “demonstrated enormous style, quality and professionalism”.



Ms Callanan continued, “I am extremely proud of Keith, Rob and Daniel. Their ability and talent, coupled with hard work and dedication, has ensured that their work was both seen and recognised by the NTA. I would also like to thank the NTA for continuing to give students a chance to use and develop their skills through the Smarter Travel Student Multimedia Awards.”



Sharon Daly, Smarter Travel Consultant, National Transport Authority said, “The Smarter Travel team has been running the awards for the past five years and we are delighted with the engagement we receive both from students and their lecturers, who in many cases assign students the projects as part of their graded coursework. We were delighted with the opportunity to facilitate this real life work experience for Keith, Rob, Daniel and Brewster from Limerick Institute of Technology and we hope that the experience will stand to them as they start their careers.”