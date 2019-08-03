Successful summer festival at Cahir Castle

For the final event of this year's ‘Summer Festival at the Castle’, the Society's had a most memorable one with the performance of the "RTE Contempo String Quartet" in the Great Hall last Friday night.

A capacity audience was mesmerised by the individual and collective brilliance of Bogdan on First Violin, Ingrid on Second Violin, Andrea on Viola and Adrian on Cello. With the amazing acoustics of the venue and the skill of the amazing quartet, it sounded as if there was a complete orchestra on site and the concert made for a most fitting end to a wonderful ‘Summer Festival at the Castle’.

This fantastic series of events could not have happened without the support of the Office of Public Works, Tipperary County Council and Cahir House Hotel and Cahir Social and Historical Society is most grateful.