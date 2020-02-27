Warrior Princess Eve given a great welcome at Tipperary school

There was a lovely welcome at the Gaelscoil Thiobraid Arran for Eve The Warrior Princess, her mammy Sabrina and Nanny Jacqui to accept a fundraising cheque for €558.70.

Marian Bourke and Mary Margaret Ryan have been facilitating coffee mornings in the Gaelscoil for the past seven years, fundraising up to 4K for local and national charities.

The fundraisers were initiated from the adult Irish speaking classes where the attendees met every month for a coffee to practice the language skills.

“We have a good few coffee mornings during the school year, but the Easter and Christmas ones are our fundraisers for charity. From what we could calculate we have raised up to 4K for Charities giving money to Down Syndrome Tipperary Branch, Daffodil Day, Tús Maith, Cluann Arann, Circle of Friends Cancer Care Centre, The Hope Foundation, Aoibheanns Pink Tie and Eve the Warrior Princess,” said Mary Margaret Ryan. We have also raised money for the Gaelscoil and the Naíonra and we’re very grateful to everybody who has supported the many coffee morning along the way.”

The money for Eve was raised at the Christmas Coffee Morning on December 12, and from a Christmas Jumper Day at the Gaelscoil Thiobraid Arran held on the same day. The children from the Naíonra sang and many local businesses donated raffle prizes. In total the money raised was €655 that was divided between Eve the Princess Warrior (€558.70) and the Gaelscoil (€330).

Kay Doherty, who teaches knitting to 5th & 6th class, also presented Eve with a beautiful pillow that was knitted by the children.

Eve Creamer, known as Eve The Warrior Princess, is from Emly Co. Tipperary and has an extremely rare, skin condition called Congenital Melanocytic Naevi (CMN) causing more than 50% of her body to be covered in moles/birthmarks. An MRI scan at 6 days old showed there was abnormal skin on her brain and spine too (Neurocutaneous Melanocytosis NCM). Eve then developed hydrocephalus and epilepsy at 10 weeks old as a result of this and required brain surgery to insert a shunt. At 3 months old Eve's parents, Sabrina and Robbie, were dealt a further blow, doctors told them that the abnormal skin on Eve's brain was cancerous and would be very difficult to treat. They have been told the best they can hope for is that it slows down progression and to-date there is no cure for her cancer.

Eve’s Mammy Sabrina was very grateful for all the support. “We are kept busy with Eve’s condition and it’s very difficult to not think about it too much. It is the love and support of the community that keeps us going and we have to take each day as it comes. Eve has needed five more surgeries due to shunt blockages and infections, all complications related to her condition, resulting in lots of time away from home. I remember when Eve spent her first birthday in Temple Street and I turned to my husband Robbie and said, ‘we need help’. It’s a difficult decision to go public but we have received a tremendous amount of support that has helped us cope with everything. When Eve was born, I was worried what people might think of her appearance but now everyone shows her so much love and she is the most happiest, lovable little girl. Thank you for this fundraiser and thank you to everyone who has supported us.”

For further information go to: Facebook.com/evethe

warriorprincess

