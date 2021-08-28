A Lee family gathering for Fethard book launch



Members of the Lee family gathered outdoors recently to celebrate the deferred launch of Fethard Historical Society’s recently published booklet, ‘Thomas Lee 1900-1921’, who was shot by Crown Forces on Friday, March 4, 1921, one mile outside Fethard.

Ms Mary Hanrahan, Chairperson Fethard Historical Society, welcomed the Lee family and gave the following brief introduction to the evening before introducing the main guest speaker, William Lee, Cork.

“In commemorating Thomas Lee, we acknowledge his life, his sacrifice and, we remember everybody who fought for the independence of our country and especially those who died in that cause. History is so very important and remembering it is also important and, in that spirit, we undertook the publication of this book. It's not to revisit old wounds or to stir up any kind of agitation or ill feeling, but to acknowledge, remember and honour – that’s what we're doing here tonight launching this booklet.

SACRIFICE

Going forward, when people read this, we would hope they realise the enormity of the sacrifice not just of the young man Thomas Lee who gave his life in 1921, but also the aftermath – the fall-out for his family and how that legacy resounded through the generations. In doing so, gives us pause for thought. One hundred years, historically speaking, is not a very long time at all. It gives us time to reflect and to look at where we are today and that hopefully going forward that sacrifice will inform the choices we make as a nation.

They say it takes a village to raise a child, but to publish a book it takes a society and more. A huge advantage was that John Lee had already worked on this article and had the knowledge and passion for the subject. We also had Gerry Long and his archive of information available to us. To put the story in context of the time we think you'll agree that John Cooney gave a clear and concise background to the period in his article. We thank Tommy O’Brien who was the initial liaison between the society and John Lee in Cork. For those of you who know the Historical Society, Joe Kenny is a crucial link in everything we do when it comes to publishing and did his usual excellent job of editing and layout. We were really delighted to have photographs from the Lee family albums and from Joe Kenny’s archives which included many photographs of local volunteers from that period.

The Fethard Historical Society also wishes to acknowledge the ongoing support of Róisín O’Grady, Heritage Officer; Anne Marie Keaveney, Arts Office & Heritage Office, Tipperary County Council; and Mary Darmody, Tipperary Studies, Thurles.”

The booklet is now available free of charge to read online at: www.fethard.com/lee/