Sun shines for Applefest fun in Clonmel

The autumn sun shone down on Clonmel Applefest last Saturday as their Apple & Heritage Fair took place in the Friary car park on Abbey Street.

There was a buzz in the air as people gathered to enjoy all the festival had to offer at their ever popular event.

With a range of interactive crafts to choose from, adults and children alike took part in printmaking with Aoife Barrett of Print Van Go, pom-pom making with Kriti Khatri, clay modelling with Singleton Ceramics and rush weaving with Elke Wilson.

Brigid Teehan facilitated calligraphy writing as people left their messages of grief and love in the Caim Coracle to be released as part of the indigenous harvest procession on Sunday evening. There were delicious foods on offer with baked potatoes from new venture Spudzies, coffee and baked treats from Fitnut Coffee, freshly made crepes from Rom Crepes and free samples of delicious barm brack and sour dough bread generously donated by Hickeys Bakery. Also on offer were tastings of Cashel Blue Cheese and their deliciously nutty Shepherd’s Store cheese.

There was a cheer from the crowd as the tractor from Con Traas’ Apple Farm pulled up with a trailer full of freshly picked apples, some of which were put through the traditional apple press that was on display. Irish Seedsavers and Galtee Honey were also present along with Chou’s Cottage offering their beautiful array of Irish-made crafts.

Applefest welcomed the wonderful colours of Tipperary Pride providing support and information along with Origami “love doves” for the public to write their positive messages on and then display them on an ornamental tree. The girls from Shear Creations also popped down to do some face painting.

Spoken Word and Poetry Trail curator Eileen Acheson was Master of Ceremonies for the stage welcoming poets featured in the Applefest Poetry Trail to share their poems. The mic was opened to the public to read a piece of poetry or prose of their choice, and a member of the Applefest team evoked wonderful memories of Mary Cummins with his recital. Singers Marie and Jayne enchanted the crowd with their harmonies while singer/songwriter Nicantsaoi featured her gorgeous Apple Walk song in her set.

The indigenous harvest procession and grief ritual did go ahead as planned, leaving from the grounds of Old St Mary’s as the rain cleared and the sun began to set. A merry band of revellers in fantastic costumes and masks made their way through Irishtown and performed a modern-day harvest ritual along the banks of the River Suir. Breege Phelan sang a lament as the Caim Coracle, carrying the grief messages collected over the last few weeks, was released onto the waters in a very poignant and moving ceremony.

Clonmel Applefest looks forward to welcoming the public to Old St Mary’s this coming Sunday October 3 to enjoy the Community Picnic Feast from 12pm to 3pm along with entries to the Community Feast Food Challenge. Bring your own plates, cutlery and food to share! Rockwell Music Academy will be hosting a Music and Movement workshop at 11am. At noon there will be a biodiversity walk with Louise Garcia and the Spoken Word with Eileen Acheson takes place at 4pm.