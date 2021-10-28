Inspirational athletes take on Comeragh run challenge for Clonmel refuge centre

In the dark of the early morning, you could just about make out three figures running out of Dungarvan to take on a daunting challenge.

Moving at a steady pace, Clonmel natives John Liston and Michael Delahunty, were embarking on what was to be a gruelling challenge.

Their goal was to conquer the Comeraghs running over 60km of mountainous terrain from the seaside Waterford town to their hometown of Clonmel.

They were seen off on the mammoth task by Geraldine Mullane, Martina Killoran (Cuan Saor) Gerard and Marie Liston, their friends and Paddy Power who joined the run 20K in, and Jack Crimmins, Clonmel on his well- it bike to ensure their safety.

The support vehicle was driven by Gerard Liston and sponsored by Enerpower.

A 60km run at the best of times is no easy task. It takes months of training. However, the trio were not only putting in the distance, they were doing so while reaching heights of up to 2,200ft.

They gritted their teeth and bore the pain for an extremely good cause - Cuan Saor Women’s Refuge and Support Services.

"At one stage up there, we couldn’t see very far in front of us at all," said John.

"We were running along these paths and on either side, there was a sheer drop. It was a good job we had Paddy with us because he was great with the maps and compass. It was the only way we knew where we were going at one point,"

As they turned onto the final stretch into Clonmel they were given a garda escort and when they ran in through the gates of Minella Hotel, they were greeted by an appreciative crowd, inside ten hours.

Embraced by family and friends, they were also welcomed home by Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Michael Murphy who congratulated them on their heroic efforts.

Project Leader at Cuan Saor Geraldine Mullane couldn’t thank John, Michael and Paddy enough.She also thanked the lad’s families, Enerpower, Elevate Gym, Worldwide Cycles and Mark McConnell who hiked across the Comeragh’s with John and Michael a number of times before the run.

"These young men are an inspiration," she said.

"They have put hours and hours of training into this and we are just so honoured that they chose to do it for us. Obviously Covid has had the same devastating impact on us as all other charities, but we managed to maintain our service and continue to provide a safe space for those in need of support." said Geraldine.

The fundraiser has already managed to pull in an impressive €3,760 and people are still invited to contribute by logging onto the Go Fund Me page "Comeragh Run for Cuan Saor". Geraldine, on behalf of Cuan Saor thanked all who donated and the community at large for their on-going support.

All funds raised from this event will go directly towards art and play therapy programmes as well as counselling and childcare services, for both women and children who use the service.