Clonmel motorbike enthusiast John takes on Mizen to Malin Head challenge for Danny

Bike enthusiast John O’ Meara has begun a trip from Mizen Head to Malin Head to raise funds to support the Norris family whose son Danny who is battling stage 4 cancer and needs to go to New York for a vaccine trial next year.
John took off from Mizen Head this morning (Monday November 29) at 10am on his cherished Honda Cub 90.
The Clonmel man is taking on the challenge to help Danny Norris, a six year old local boy whose family have appealed for help to save his life.
“Danny is an honorary member of the Which Way Now Crew and I wanted to help him out,” said John.
“Mizen to Malin was always on my bucket list so I am going to do it for Danny now,” said John.
John is asking people to sponsor members of the local motor bike group the Which Way Now Crew who have sponsorship cards or donate to Danny’s GOFUNDME page
Representing Dualla Ballytarsna Boherlahan Athletic Club in the Munster Relay competitions in Co. Clare on Sunday last, November 28, were Aoife O’Donnell, Leah O’Connell, Faye Burke and Mae Kennedy.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.